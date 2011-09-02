The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17 financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.
Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of securities that the FHFA is suing over:
DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES ($ BLNS)
Ally Financial $6
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
Bank of America $6
Countrywide (unit of Bank of America) $26.6
Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America) $24.853
Barclays Plc (BARC.L) $4.9
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $3.5
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX* $14.1
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) $14.2
First Horizon National Corp (FHN.N) $0.883
General Electric Co (GE.N) $0.549
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) $11.1
HSBC (HSBA.L)* $6.2
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) $33
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) $10.58
Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)* $2
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) $30.4
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) $1.3
TOTAL: $196.165
*Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company
Source: court documents
(Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)