The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17 financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of securities that the FHFA is suing over:

DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES ($ BLNS)

Ally Financial $6

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)

Bank of America $6

Countrywide (unit of Bank of America) $26.6

Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America) $24.853

Barclays Plc (BARC.L) $4.9

Citigroup Inc (C.N) $3.5

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX* $14.1

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) $14.2

First Horizon National Corp (FHN.N) $0.883

General Electric Co (GE.N) $0.549

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) $11.1

HSBC (HSBA.L)* $6.2

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) $33

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) $10.58

Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)* $2

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) $30.4

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) $1.3

TOTAL: $196.165

*Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company

Source: court documents

(Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)