LOS ANGELES A California man linked to an anti-Islam film that stoked violent protests across the Muslim world was ordered held without bond on Thursday over accusations he violated his probation linked to a prior conviction for bank fraud.

Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, has been under investigation by probation officials looking into whether he violated the terms of his 2011 release from prison while making the film.

As a condition of his release, he was barred from accessing the Internet or using aliases without the permission of a probation officer, court records show. In ordering him held, a federal judge in Los Angeles cited a pattern of deception and said he was a possible flight risk.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Writing By Cynthia Johnston: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)