WASHINGTON Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday he believed that Spain could survive without an international bailout package but Madrid had to act quickly to recapitalize its banks to prevent the crisis from spilling over to the rest of Europe.

Katainen, in Washington for talks, told Reuters he shared the view of U.S. officials that the situation in the euro zone was very risky and vulnerable.

"I am personally confident that Spain can live without a bailout package and we now just have to make sure they are capable of dealing with the bank recapitalization," Katainen said after meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

"It is clear that nobody has a clear and immediate answer on what is the best way to deal with the recapitalization of banks ... but we understand we have to move very quickly," he added.

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)