WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday that Republicans in the chamber will not pass a government funding bill unless it contains some concessions from Democrats on President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.

Asked if Republicans would consider a "clean" bill to keep the government funding as a midnight deadline for a shutdown draws closer, Boehner said: "That's not going to happen."

