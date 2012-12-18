WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said President Barack Obama's most recent offer to avert the "fiscal cliff" is "not there yet," but he still hopes he can reach a deal with the White House.

Republican Boehner spoke to reporters after meeting with his Republican caucus to gauge their support for his recent offer on raising taxes on income above $1 million.

A vote on that legislation, an attempt to stem billions in automatic tax increases, could come as early as this week, he said.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu)