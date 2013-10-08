WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that it was "unsustainable" for President Barack Obama to keep rebuffing Republican demands to negotiate deficit reduction in exchange for raising the debt limit and restoring government funding.

"The long and short of it is, there's going to be a negotiation here. We can't raise the debt ceiling without doing something about what's driving us to borrow more money and to live beyond our means," Boehner told reporters.

He was responding to Obama's earlier statements reiterating his demands for "clean" debt limit and government funding measures.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)