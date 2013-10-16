WASHINGTON The Club for Growth, a conservative advocacy group that backs lower government spending, urged the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday to vote "no" on a bipartisan deal to raise the debt limit and end the federal shutdown.

In a letter to congressional offices from Andy Roth, the group's vice president of government affairs, the Club for Growth said the deal announced by Senate leaders appears to include no changes in expensive entitlement programs and no spending cuts.

"Our Congressional Scorecard for the 113th Congress provides a comprehensive rating of how well or how poorly each member of Congress supports pro-growth, free-market policies and will be distributed to our members and to the public," Roth said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)