UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
WASHINGTON Republican Representative Tom Cole said his colleagues in the House of Representatives should vote on Tuesday on the "fiscal cliff" deal passed by the Senate, without adding amendments.
""We ought to take this deal right now, and we'll live to fight another day, and it's coming very soon on the spending cut," Cole said on MSNBC.
"We know the essential details and I think putting to bed this thing before the markets is really a pretty important thing to do."
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Annual British house price growth cooled to its weakest since July 2013 in February, hurt by increasingly squeezed consumer finances, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.