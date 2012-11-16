WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department does not have the authority to delay the tax increases that will go into effect at the end of the year if the White House and Congress are unable to deal with the looming fiscal crisis, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday.

The law "does not give me the authority to give them, to let them avoid making some decisions on rates and policy," Geithner said on Bloomberg TV's "Political Capital with Al Hunt," when asked whether he would freeze the income tax withholding rates if Washington were close to resolving the "fiscal cliff."

"Don't look to that as a solution to this problem," he said.

The fiscal cliff refers to the $600 billion (377.7 billion pounds) in spending cuts and tax hikes that will start going into effect December 31 if lawmakers cannot reach a deal on cutting the budget deficit.

Some analysts believe the Treasury has discretion to hold back issuing new tax withholding tables if it believes a deal stopping tax changes is in the offing.

Two years ago, the nation was gripped by a similar situation, with a down-to-the-wire congressional fight over extension of the Bush-era tax rates for the wealthy. A deal was not reached until mid-December.

The Obama administration and lawmakers now have just over six weeks to figure out how to avert the fiscal cliff that could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Earlier on Friday, Geithner and President Barack Obama started budget negotiations with Congressional leaders on what appeared to be a promising note.

"You heard each of the leaders say coming out that it was a very constructive meeting," said Geithner.

"They said what you'd hope for them to say at this point, which is that this is something we can do, we're committed to do it, we want to do it as soon as we can, we know the stakes are very high," he said.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Leslie Adler)