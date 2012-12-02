WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday that he "can't promise" that the United States won't go over so-called fiscal cliff, insisting it is up to congressional Republicans.

"That's a decision that lies in the hands of the Republicans that are now opposing an increase in tax rates," a key sticking point, Geithner told "Fox News Sunday."

House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, said later in a separate appearance on the show: "I don't want any part of going over the cliff. I'm going to do everything I can to avert that."

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Jackie Frank)