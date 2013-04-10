WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's proposed 2014 budget includes an increase of $3.9 billion (2.5 billion pounds) to support the administration's healthcare overhaul, and cuts programs such as immunizations and cancer screenings that would in the future be financed through individual state insurance exchanges.

The nearly $4 billion, an increase over the amount approved for the 2012 budget, is part of the $80.1 billion budget proposed for the Department of Health and Human Services. Congress has not enacted a budget for 2013.

The budget is designed to support the implementation of the 2010 Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges, which are scheduled to start providing insurance coverage on January 1.

In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting in December, the budget also offers a new $130 million initiative to expand mental health services, including $55 million for a project to help school districts and communities identify students with mental health issues and ensure they are referred for treatment.

The budget increases funding for the Food and Drug Administration by $821 million to bolster food and drug import safety. The agency's budget comes in part from appropriations approved by Congress and in part from fees charged to industry.

The budget would cut $400 billion from Medicare, Medicaid and other programs over the next decade by implementing "payment innovations" and other reforms intended to encourage efficiency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will receive more than $30 million to support a nationwide violent death surveillance system and conduct research on the causes and prevention of gun violence.

The budget proposal also provides $31 billion for the National Institutes of Health, and includes fulfilling the government's commitment to enhance research into Alzheimer's disease.

