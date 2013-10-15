WASHINGTON Heritage Action For America, an influential conservative group, on Tuesday urged House of Representatives Republicans to vote against their leaders' latest bill to fund the government and raise U.S. borrowing authority.

The private group said that the legislation, which was scheduled to be voted on late on Tuesday, fails to "stop Obamacare's massive new entitlements from taking root."

In calling the upcoming vote a "key vote," the group is warning lawmakers that it will look at their positions on this legislation in considering whether to encourage candidates to run against them in Republican primary campaigns next year.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)