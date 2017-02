WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives expects to reconvene on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT), Representative Steven LaTourette said, after negotiations to avert the "fiscal cliff" developed slowly on Monday.

LaTourette, a Republican, also said that House members have been told to stay close on Monday evening and that they may be called back to continue negotiations.

(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Will Dunham)