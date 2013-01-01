WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are looking to add an amendment to the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" legislation that would cut spending by $330 billion, Republican Representative Darrell Issa said on Tuesday.

Republicans are now weighing whether they will be able to get enough votes to pass such an amendment. If not, they will hold an up-or-down vote on the Senate-passed measure, a Republican aide said.

(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Writing by Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney.)