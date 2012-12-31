WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that agreements with Democrats have been reached on all of the tax issues in an emerging "fiscal cliff" deal, and the Senate should not delay in passing these.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he agreed with President Barack Obama that Congress' most immediate priority is preventing a tax hike for the majority of Americans on Tuesday.

Obama "suggested that action on the sequester (automatic spending cuts) is something we can continue to work on in the coming months. So I agree. Let's pass the tax relief portion now. Let's take what has been agreed to and get moving," McConnell said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Kim Dixon; Editing by Will Dunham)