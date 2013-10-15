WASHINGTON Nancy Pelosi, head of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday she still believes a U.S. debt default can be averted.

Emerging from talks with President Barack Obama at the White House, Pelosi skewered House Republican plans to vote on legislation that would change Obama's healthcare law and said a Senate plan is preferable.

If House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner proceeds with a vote on the House Republican plan, said Pelosi, he will need to pass it without any Democratic votes whatsoever. House Republicans believe they can pass the plan without Democratic votes.

She called a vote on the House plan "a vote to default" when the United States hits its borrowing limit on Thursday.

Pelosi said the House Republican plan may be Boehner's attempt to give conservative Tea Party members "one last chance to resist," and that she believed House Republicans will end up averting a debt default but that they must go through various contortions ahead of time.

"We're still optimistic that there is a path to lift the debt ceiling in time," she told reporters.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)