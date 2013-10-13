WASHINGTON The White House urged Congress on Saturday to "do its job" and find a solution to end a fiscal impasse over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and end a government shutdown after the Senate rejected a Democratic plan.

A statement from White House press secretary Jay Carney said it was unfortunate that the Senate Democratic plan failed to pass because it would have taken the threat of a debt default off the table ahead of a looming Thursday deadline.

"Congress must do its job and raise the debt limit to pay the bills we have incurred and avoid default," said Carney.

With five days left until the government runs out of borrowing authority, said Carney, "Congress needs to move forward with a solution that reopens the government and allows us to pay our bills."

