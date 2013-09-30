Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
Snap Inc's shares continued to defy doubts about the company's early-stage business model and slowing user growth, jumping nearly 50 percent in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday a government shutdown was entirely preventable and accused Republicans in the House of Representatives of manufacturing a crisis that would hurt the economy and citizens across the country.
"A shutdown will have a very real economic impact on real people right away," Obama told reporters at the White House.
Obama said his hope and expectation was that lawmakers would still do the right thing and prevent a shutdown.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)
Snap Inc's shares continued to defy doubts about the company's early-stage business model and slowing user growth, jumping nearly 50 percent in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON James Murdoch, the chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox, lauded the quality of Britain's television industry on Thursday as the company makes a fresh attempt to gain control of European TV business Sky.
LONDON Banks based in Britain seeking to do business in the European Union after Brexit should apply early for a licence to set up actual operations and not "empty shells", European Central Bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday.