WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday a government shutdown was entirely preventable and accused Republicans in the House of Representatives of manufacturing a crisis that would hurt the economy and citizens across the country.

"A shutdown will have a very real economic impact on real people right away," Obama told reporters at the White House.

Obama said his hope and expectation was that lawmakers would still do the right thing and prevent a shutdown.

