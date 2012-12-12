North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama's latest counteroffer to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff" includes new tax revenues of $1.4 trillion (868.7 billion pounds) over 10 years, down from the $1.6 trillion he initially demanded, congressional aides said on Tuesday.
The $200 billion reduction was part of the White House's latest offer to Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who also made a counteroffer to Obama on Tuesday. Further details of the two offers were not immediately available.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.