WASHINGTON More Americans place blame on Republicans in Congress for the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, which also appears to be damaging how the party is viewed on issues such as healthcare and the economy, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls on Friday.

Nearly one-third of Americans - 32 percent - say Republicans hold responsibility for the failure of lawmakers to reach agreement on funding to keep many government operations running beyond the October 1 start of the new financial year.

That figure is up from a week ago, when 26 percent blamed Republicans. It is the latest sign that conservative Republicans' strategy of allowing a shutdown to try to extract Democratic concessions on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul has hurt the party's standing with many Americans.

The anger at Obama and congressional Democrats was relatively static over the same period. About 4 percent said Democrats were mostly at fault for the shutdown, down from 5 percent. And 16 percent blamed Obama, up from 14 percent. About 41 percent said all parties were responsible, down from 45 percent last week.

More Americans - about 75 percent - said they were concerned about the shutdown, now in its second week. This was up from 66 percent a week earlier who expressed concern about the furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal workers, closed national parks and suspension of a broad range of federally funded services.

Meanwhile, 55 percent said they think that Republicans should stop working against the Affordable Care Act - also known as "Obamacare" - as part of the debate over funding government operations.

"The more people learn about this, the more people blame the Republicans," Ipsos pollster Julia Clark said. "People are very concerned. ... They see Republicans as the largest - not the only - impediment to re-opening the government."

REPUBLICAN RATINGS DIP

The dropping support for Republicans comes as party lawmakers in the House of Representatives are negotiating with Democratic President Barack Obama and the Democrats who lead the Senate about measures to reopen the government and increase the government's borrowing authority.

Reuters/Ipsos daily online tracking polls on October 1 and October 10 show other signs of how the shutdown has damaged Republicans.

On October 1, the day the government shutdown began, the percentage of Americans who thought that Republicans had a better plan for the economy was 20.5 percent, that had fallen to 17.4 percent by October 10. The numbers for Democrats rose from 27.7 percent to 29.2 percent during the same period. (polling.reuters.com/#!response/CP11_4/type/day/dates/20130901-20131011)

A similar pattern emerged on healthcare.

On October 10, 17.3 percent of Americans said that Republicans had a better vision on that issue, down from 18.7 percent on October 1. Support for Democrats on healthcare increased from 34.1 percent to 37.2 percent. (polling.reuters.com/#!response/CP11_1/type/day/dates/20130901-20131011)

The changes in the tracking polls, which involved nearly 450 respondents, were within the polls' credibility intervals, which are similar to margins of error. However, the results reflect trends that began in September.

The polling questions about blame and concern regarding the shutdown had responses from 1,660 Americans. Each answer had a credibility interval of 2.7 percentage points.

The question about Republicans working against Obamacare involved 771 respondents and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points for each answer.

(Editing by David Lindsey and Jackie Frank)