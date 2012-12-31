U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday that congressional negotiators still need to bridge differences in last-ditch talks to avert a New Year's Day tax hike on most Americans.

"Discussions continue today on a plan to protect middle-class families from a tax increase tomorrow. There are a number of issues on which the two sides are still apart but negotiations are continuing as I speak," Reid, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor.

"We really are running out of time. Americans are threatened with a tax hike in just a few hours."

