Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
WASHINGTON Republican Senator Bob Corker said it is "highly likely" that the U.S. Senate will vote Monday night on a bill to avoid the brunt of the "fiscal cliff."
Republican Senator Jon Kyl also said the chamber is still hopeful that negotiations will advance to the point that a vote is possible later on Monday.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.