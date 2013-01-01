UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
WASHINGTON If the U.S. House of Representatives makes changes to a Senate-passed bill aimed at averting the "fiscal cliff," the Senate would not take up that legislation, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on Tuesday.
Early on Tuesday, the Senate approved, with broad bipartisan support, legislation to avoid $600 billion in potentially harmful tax increases and spending cuts.
Republicans in the House, saying they are unhappy with the lack of spending cuts in the bill, are considering amending the Senate-passed measure. "We will not take up the House bill if they change the bipartisan agreement reached in the Senate," said the aide, who asked not to be identified.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Annual British house price growth cooled to its weakest since July 2013 in February, hurt by increasingly squeezed consumer finances, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.