WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday killed a proposal by the Republican-led House of Representatives to delay Obamacare for a year in return for temporary funding of the federal government beyond Monday.

By a partisan vote of 54 to 46, the Democratic-controlled Senate defeated the Obamacare delay and a House amendment repealing a medical device tax that were attached to an emergency spending bill.

The straight-forward funding bill that would run through November 15 is aimed at averting a government shutdown. It now goes back to the House, where its fate is unknown.

