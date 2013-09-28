WASHINGTON Republican leaders floated the idea of attaching a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's health law and repeal of a medical device tax to legislation to keep the U.S. government open, a lawmaker said after a Saturday morning caucus meeting.

The Republican-led House of Representatives could vote as early as Saturday on the plan, senior aides said. The government is due to shut down on Tuesday without an emergency funding measure in place.

Representative Glenn Thompson told reporters after the meeting that the idea got a favourable response from members.

The Democratic-controlled Senate on Friday passed a measure to keep the government running until November 15, after stripping out the Republican-pushed defunding of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Republicans are fractured, after an earlier plan from their leadership to put off the Obamacare debate until next month fizzled amid opposition from Tea Party-backed Republicans.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu)