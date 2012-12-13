WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday congressional Republicans have not budged on a key sticking point in negotiations to avert the looming "fiscal cliff" - the issue of raising tax rates on the top 2 percent of U.S. earners.

"What we have not seen from the Republicans is any movement at all on the fundamental issue," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

"We have not seen in our conversations or in offers any difference in the stated position by the speaker of the House when it comes to revenue," Carney said, referring to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)