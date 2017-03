WASHINGTON White House press secretary Jay Carney said on Saturday that any lawmaker who votes for a new House Republican government funding bill is "voting for a shutdown."

In a brief statement, Carney said the Republican-led House of Representatives needed to pass instead the measure approved by the Democratic-led Senate on Friday that, unlike the House alternative, would fund the healthcare law known as Obamacare.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Peter Cooney)