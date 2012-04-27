Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman (L) leaves the Seminole County Jail after posting bail in Sanford, Florida, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

George Zimmerman, the former neighbourhood watch volunteer who is accused of murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, has raised at least $200,000 (123,563.57 pounds) through a website set up to fund his defence, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Donors contributed "just over $200,000," said Mark O'Mara, Zimmerman's defence lawyer.

The site set up to solicit funds for Zimmerman's defence, therealgeorgezimmerman.com, has since been shut down.

Zimmerman was released this week on $150,000 bail and has been moved to an undisclosed location. He had surrendered to police earlier this month after prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in the February shooting death of Martin in a gated community in the central Florida town of Sanford.

Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty and says he killed Martin in self defence.

The incident has prompted civil rights protests and a national debate over guns, self-defence laws and race in America.

O'Mara told CNN that he would inform the judge in the case of the funds on Friday.

(Reporting By Chris Francescani; writing by Dan Burns; editing by Christopher Wilson)