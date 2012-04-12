A Florida prosecutor charged neighbourhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman on Wednesday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, in February.

Following are some comments in reaction to the latest development in a case that has gripped the United States.

SYBRINA FULTON, TRAYVON MARTIN'S MOTHER

"We just wanted an arrest, and we got it. And I say thank you, thank you Lord, thank you Jesus."

BENJAMIN CRUMP, ATTORNEY FOR THE MARTIN FAMILY

"This is only first base. We are on first base in this game of justice."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE CORRINE BROWN, DEMOCRAT FROM FLORIDA

"State Attorney Angela Corey's decision to file charges against George Zimmerman in the shooting of Trayvon Martin is a positive first step towards some closure on this tragedy."

"There can be no happy ending in this story, but people need to believe that the system works fairly for everyone and this development is a good sign."

JEFF TRIPLETT, MAYOR OF SANFORD, FLORIDA

"We call for continued calm in the city of Sanford, its surrounding communities, and across the nation."

"This is an event that touched many hearts and many lives, and started conversations but we hope that the atmosphere of civility will continue."

REVEREND AL SHARPTON, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST

"This is not a night for celebrating. This is a night that should never have happened."

"This is not about gloating. This is about pursuing justice."

HOWARD SIMON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION OF FLORIDA

"That more thorough investigation only happened because people marched, met, prayed, rallied and demanded that the criminal justice system not look the other way.

"Now that charges have been brought, we must remember that George Zimmerman has all the rights of every defendant charged with a crime, including a legal presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"This is not the end of the story, but the wheels of justice are turning. The ACLU of Florida will continue to monitor this case as it unfolds to ensure that the rights of all parties - from the demonstrators marching in solidarity with Trayvon's family to George Zimmerman himself - are not violated."

