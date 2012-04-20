Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
SANFORD, Florida George Zimmerman surrendered his passport to a Florida court on Friday during a bail hearing in the case of the shooting death of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.
Zimmerman's lawyer Mark O'Mara, seeking to get Zimmerman released pending trial on a charge of second-degree murder, handed in the passport as a sign Zimmerman would not flee the country should he be released.
The hearing in Seminole County Court in Sanford, Florida, continued with O'Mara putting questions to Zimmerman's wife Shellie via telephone.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Vicki Allen)
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.