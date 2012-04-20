George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, on Friday apologized to Martin's parents during a brief appearance on the witness stand at a bail hearing in a Florida court.

"I wanted to say I am sorry for the loss of your son," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman's attorney asked the court to release his client on bail and to set his bond at no more than $15,000.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen)