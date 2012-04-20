Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, on Friday apologized to Martin's parents during a brief appearance on the witness stand at a bail hearing in a Florida court.
"I wanted to say I am sorry for the loss of your son," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman's attorney asked the court to release his client on bail and to set his bond at no more than $15,000.
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.