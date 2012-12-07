FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida Two Pakistan-born brothers charged with providing support to terrorists and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction within the United States, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday.

Raees Alam Qazi, 20, and Sheheryar Alam Qazi, 30, were arrested last week in Fort Lauderdale and charged with providing money, housing, communications equipment and transportation as part of a conspiracy.

A statement from prosecutors after their arrest said the men's goal was "to use a weapon of mass destruction (explosives) against persons and property within the United States". It did not elaborate and U.S. officials have declined to provide further details, saying only that it was not a sting operation.

U.S. District Judge Ted Bandstra ordered the brothers back to court for a pre-trial hearing on December 14.

The brothers, who are U.S. citizens, could face life sentences if convicted on the charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. The charge of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists carries a potential 15 years sentence.

