France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON France's finance minister said on Wednesday there was no reason to worry about an upcoming review of assets in French banks, an apparent bid to sooth concerns over the health of financial firms in the country.

"If I look at the French banks, I am confident there is nothing to fear about the asset quality reviews," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told journalists during a visit to Washington.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in France.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)