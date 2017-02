WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner spoke by phone on Monday with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici to discuss Europe's efforts to keep its financial system stable, Treasury said.

Geithner's call with Moscovici coincided with a trip to Europe by the U.S. Treasury secretary.

"They discussed Europe's ongoing efforts to ensure financial stability, foster greater economic integration and promote the recovery of the euro zone," Treasury said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange)