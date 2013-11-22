France's President Francois Hollande reacts during a ceremony where he named French singer and actress Line Renaud a ''Grand Officier de la Legion d'Honneur'' at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

WASHINGTON French President Francois Hollande and first lady Valerie Trierweiler will make a state visit to the United States in February, the White House said on Friday.

The couple will attend a state dinner with President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, on February 11.

"The United States and France are close friends and allies, including through NATO, and our countries have worked together to support democracy, liberty, and freedom at home and abroad for more than two centuries," Obama said in a statement.

"During the visit, we will discuss opportunities to further strengthen the U.S.-France security and economic partnership."

