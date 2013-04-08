French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends a meeting at the French National School of Administration in Strasbourg, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos

BRUSSELS French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici has cancelled a meeting in Paris with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that had been scheduled for Tuesday, a U.S. Treasury official said.

No reason was given for calling off the meeting, the U.S. official said on Monday. Lew is in Europe for talks with officials regarding the sagging European economy, which is suffering from a sovereign debt crisis.

The government of French President Francois Hollande has recently come under pressure after a former budget minister admitted lying about a secret 600,000-euro foreign bank account.

Hollande and Moscovici have spent the past week fending off accusations of a cover-up, and a poll on Sunday showed majority of the French favour a government reshuffle.

A spokesperson from the French finance ministry confirmed the meeting had been cancelled, saying it was due to scheduling conflicts.

The spokesperson said Moscovici would meet with Lew next week when the minister travels to Washington for the semi-annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Brussels and Catherine Bremer in Paris; Writing by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)