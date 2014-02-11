Syrian war monitor says 465,000 killed in six years of fighting
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
WASHINGTON French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that trust had been restored between the United States and France after allegations that a U.S. intelligence agency spied on foreign leaders and citizens.
"Mutual trust has been restored," Hollande said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama. "That mutual trust is based on respect ... but also based on protection of private life, of personal data, the fact that any individual, in spite of technological progress, can be sure he is not being spied on."
(Reporting by Jim Loney)
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
MOSUL Iraqi forces battling Islamic State faced tough resistance from snipers and mortar rounds on Monday as they tried to advance on Mosul's Old City and a bridge across the Tigris river in their campaign to retake the western part of the city.
DENPASAR, Indonesia A court in the Indonesian holiday island of Bali jailed a British man and his Australian girlfriend on Monday for their roles in the murder of a traffic policeman on a popular surfing beach.