SAN FRANCISCO The California Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid to stop gay weddings in -approved ban on the nuptials, according to the high court's docket.

California voters passed the wedding ban, known as Proposition 8, in 2008 but a San Francisco federal judge struck down the initiative as unconstitutional.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that backers of the ban did not have the legal right to appeal.

(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)