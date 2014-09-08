Tambry Young (C) and Debrah Zeleznik (R) celebrate after the Hawaii State Senate approved a bill allowing same-sex marriage to be legal in the state of Hawaii, in Honolulu November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

SAN FRANCISCO Gay marriage bans in Nevada, Idaho and Hawaii came under scrutiny on Monday when a U.S. appeals court waded back into a civil rights debate that has swept through courthouses across the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments on whether judges in Nevada and Hawaii were correct to uphold those states' gay marriage bans. Hawaii's legislature subsequently voted to allow same-sex nuptials, while a federal judge struck down Idaho's gay marriage prohibition.

Stephen Reinhardt, the 9th Circuit judge who previously struck down California's gay marriage ban in 2012, was one of three judges to hear arguments in the latest cases.

The other two 9th Circuit judges, Marsha Berzon and Ronald Gould, were both appointed by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

In court on Monday, Monte Neil Stewart, representing the governor of Idaho, argued that same sex marriages would reduce the status of the institution of marriage and lead to lower marriage rates over time.

However, Judge Berzon said marriage rates have already been falling for years. “That may be a bad thing, but it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with this,” Berzon said.

Reinhardt added, "Does Idaho prohibit divorce because it sends a bad message to people?"

A total 19 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia allow same-sex marriage. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a portion of the Defense of Marriage Act known as DOMA that limited federal benefits to heterosexual couples.

Since then, more than 30 federal and state judges have ruled against same-sex marriage bans. The Nevada and Hawaii opinions came before the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on DOMA.

If the Supreme Court takes up the issue, the dispute would likely be heard in early 2015 with a decision by the end of June. [ID:nL1N0QX20U]

State officials initially defended Nevada's gay marriage ban. Reinhardt, however, wrote another opinion in an unrelated case earlier this year which further heightened constitutional protections for gays and lesbians.

Nevada's governor and attorney general promptly withdrew from the marriage case, writing that Reinhardt's decision meant support of gay marriage restrictions "cannot withstand legal scrutiny." The Coalition for the Protection of Marriage argued in favour of the ban instead.

"More than a decade ago, Nevadans engaged in a large public debate about marriage — what it is and what it ought to be — and resolved that debate through their free, open, democratic process," the coalition wrote in a court filing.

Hawaii's governor, who supports gay marriage, argues that case is moot given the state now allows same sex weddings.

