SANTA FE, New Mexico The New Mexico Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether to legalise same-sex matrimony statewide, after several counties recently began issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, lawyers representing the couples said.

The state's high court set a hearing for October 23 to consider a request by the New Mexico Association of Counties for a decision that would settle the issue for all 33 counties statewide, according to the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Centre for Lesbian Rights.

(Reporting by Zelie Pollon; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)