U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner speaks at the White House, after U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about cutting the U.S. deficit in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Monday he believes that European leaders will incorporate some lessons and methods employed by the United States during the financial crisis as they work to quell their sovereign debt woes.

"If you watch carefully what they've done and if you watch carefully what they're going to do going forward, I think you're going to see them draw on the lessons of our crisis, draw on the lessons of what worked here in the United States," Geithner told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Geithner, who met with European finance chiefs over the weekend in Poland, also said that U.S. banks were in a much better position to deal with any financial shocks from Greece or elsewhere -- "whatever the source is" -- because of early, aggressive U.S. efforts to recapitalize its financial sector. (Reporting by David Lawder)