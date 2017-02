WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Monday that he believes European leaders have the political will to resolve their debt crisis and the United States has a huge stake in their success.

"It is not in the interest of the United States for Europe to be weakened by a protracted economic and financial crisis," Geithner told a White House news conference. "So we are working with them and being supportive as they try to craft a more effective strategy."

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)