WASHINGTON General John Allen, commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, intends to "fully cooperate" with an investigation of his communications with Tampa socialite Jill Kelley, the Marine Corps' chief defence counsel said on Wednesday.

"To the extent there are questions about certain communications by General Allen, he shares in the desire to resolve those questions as completely and quickly as possible," the counsel, Colonel John G. Baker, said in a statement.

Allen's nomination to another top command was put on hold this week by Defence Secretary Leon Panetta.

The Pentagon's inspector general is reviewing reportedly inappropriate emails between Allen and Kelley. Kelley was also the recipient of harassing anonymous emails that the FBI traced to Paula Broadwell, revealing an affair with CIA Director David Petraeus that led him to resign.

