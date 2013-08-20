Police took a suspect into custody on Tuesday after a gunshot was fired near an Atlanta-area school, a school spokesman said.

There were no reports of injuries after the incident at the McNair Discovery Learning Academy, said Quinn Hudson, a spokesman for the DeKalb County school system.

Students and staff were evacuated from the school, which is located in Decatur, Georgia, and has an enrollment of 600 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, Hudson said.

Hudson described the gunman as an adult but did not have any additional details.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)