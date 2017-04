German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to media during a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama (unseen) after their talks at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Barack Obama speak to media during a news conference after their talks at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama (unseen) after their talks at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HANOVER, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was not stable, adding that she and U.S. President Barack Obama had discussed ways to ensure the Minsk peace deal is implemented.

"We stand by the agreement of Minsk and put a lot of importance on its implementation as soon as possible," Merkel said. "We still have no stable ceasefire and we must advance on the political process and we discussed in detail the next steps needed."

