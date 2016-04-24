U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

HANOVER, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday North Korea is engaging in provocative behaviour and the United States is still analysing the country's recent actions, after North Korea said it conducted a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

"What is clear is that North Korea continues to engage in continuous provocative behaviour, that they have been actively pursuing a nuclear programme, an ability to launch nuclear weapons," Obama said at a joint news conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

"And although more often than not they fail in many of these tests, they gain knowledge each time they engage in these tests," he added.

