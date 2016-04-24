U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a news conference at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday it would be very difficult to see how a so-called safe zone would work in Syria without a large military commitment.

"The issue surrounding a safe zone in Syrian territory is not a matter of an ideological objection on my part," Obama said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "It's not a matter of me not wishing I could help and protect a whole bunch of people. It's a very practical issue about how do you do it?"

Obama presented a number of questions about such a zone, including what country will "put a bunch of ground troops inside of Syria", a country that has suffered five years of civil war.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams)