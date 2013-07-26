WASHINGTON The United States intends to repatriate two detainees held at its controversial prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Algeria, the White House said on Friday.

"We are taking this step in consultation with the Congress, and in a responsible manner that protects our national security," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

"We continue to call on Congress to join us in supporting these efforts by lifting the current restrictions that significantly limit our ability to transfer detainees out of Guantanamo, even those who have been approved for transfer," he said.

