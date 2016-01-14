U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with his British counterpart Michael Fallon at the Pentagon in Washington December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MIAMI Ten Yemeni men held at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison were sent to Oman, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter confirmed on Thursday, saying the transfer only happened after a thorough review by himself and other top U.S. officials.

"Just last night, after a deliberate and careful review, we completed the transfer of 10 Yemenis - roughly 10 percent, that is, of the total remaining Gitmo population – to the government of Oman," Carter said. "That brings the population to 93."

