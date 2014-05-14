SANAA Yemen is to formally look into building a secure rehabilitation centre for Islamist militants - a move that could hasten the return of its citizens held in the U.S. Guantanamo Bay detention centre on Cuba.

The announcement, which came in a presidential decree carried by state media on Wednesday, is a significant step forward for the project, which is influenced by a similar centre in Saudi Arabia.

The decree said a committee had been set up to advance the project, but did not say if funds had been earmarked. The centre would need a high level of security in a country beset by militant violence and with a history of jailbreaks.

Closing the Guantanamo Bay centre was an early promise by U.S. President Barack Obama after he took office in 2008, but the plan has been thwarted by the difficulty of returning prisoners to their home countries.

Of the scores of detainees who have been cleared for transfer or release from Guantanamo, 56 are from Yemen.

Washington halted transfers of Guantanamo prisoners to Yemen in 2010 after al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the movement's most active branch, which is based in Yemen, was involved in a plot to blow up an airliner.

A year ago Yemen asked the United States and Gulf Arab neighbours to help it finance the estimated $20 million project.

The stakes are high for Yemen, the Arab world's poorest state, which is battling an upsurge in AQAP militancy with U.S. help.

Some of AQAP's founding members were former Guantanamo detainees who had been returned to Saudi Arabia and gone through its rehabilitation programme.

Among the group's other founders were militants who escaped from a prison in Aden in 2006 after being jailed in 2003 for their part in the bombing of the USS Cole off Aden in 2000.

In February, attackers using bombs, grenades and guns sprang at least 19 suspected militants from the central prison in the capital Sanaa.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall)